The 2026 FIFA World Cup is descending on America in days. New Yorkers, specifically those living in NYC, are concerned about safety, security, and a city run by an administration that protects criminals and terrorists while making transportation expensive, dangerous, and completely broken.

78 matches. 11 host cities. 5 to 10 million international visitors. Every federal agency, every level of government, Homeland Security, FIFA, law enforcement, transit, airports - all moving simultaneously. And the World Cup Final? Right here. MetLife Stadium. July 19th. Five billion people watching.

President Trump appointed Andrew Giuliani - Executive Director of the White House Task Force on the FIFA World Cup 2026 - to coordinate all of it.

We met outside the iconic Basilica of St. Patrick’s Old Cathedral - Nolita or Little Italy, depending on who you ask - where Andrew was attending a noon mass with the Italian Soccer Legends. Fans were lined up just to catch a glimpse. That’s where New York Power Table happens - in the middle of the action, with the people shaping New York across business, politics, and culture. And I opened with the question every New Yorker is asking.

You’ve been put in charge of coordinating 11 host cities, 5 to 10 million expected visitors, FIFA, Homeland Security, federal, state, and local agencies, law enforcement, and transportation - it’s essentially 78 Super Bowls across 39 days. What does that coordination process actually look like?

Because here’s what the headlines are missing: New York City right now is a one-lane city that doesn’t move. We have random people crawling into manholes under active federal investigation. We just had an ISIS-inspired attack on our streets. And 1.2 million international visitors are about to pour into this city starting June 13th - with the eyes of the entire planet on us by July 19th.

This isn’t just a sporting event. It’s the largest security, logistics, and diplomatic operation ever staged on American soil. And it’s happening in our backyard.

Andrew Giuliani didn’t dodge the question. Watch the first clip right now:

👉 Watch the YouTube Short here

This is just the beginning. The full New York Power Table conversation with Andrew Giuliani is coming and we discuss what mainstream media won’t. We go deep on terrorism threats, the Iran situation, tNYC infrastructure, the halftime show controversy, and what he’s telling city leadership privately that he hasn’t said publicly.

Follow me on Instagram to stay up to date on all things NYC and to catch every clip the moment it drops.

This is the conversation New York needs to be having. Don’t miss it.

— Jacqueline Toboroff