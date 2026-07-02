Supermoms Activated

Supermoms Activated

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Tom from WNY's avatar
Tom from WNY
7d

This threat needs to be closely watched and contained. Urban areas are where it starts; there it mustcstay.

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2 replies by Jacqueline Toboroff and others
Surak's avatar
Surak
6d

The national interstate voter compact is itself unconstitutional; the Constitution prohibits interstate compacts without Congressional approval.

The compact itself is a self-destructive idea for the left. Had it been in effect in 2024, all the Dem states would have cast their electoral votes for Donald Trump. The resulting hysteria would put an end to the compact.

As for amending the Constitution, that requires the ratification of 3/4 of the states, currently 38, so 13 states could block it. Not going to happen.

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