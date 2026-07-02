They ran on Palestine and won. Next, they want the Constitution. The Islamo-Marxist machine, DSA (Democratic Socialists of America), now runs the Democratic left. It just pushed Aber Kawas to the brink of the New York State Senate. Kawas, a self proclaimed Palestinian, who publicly waved off 9/11 as a terror attack that “a couple of people did” and blamed whites. And this machine isn’t content to win under the current rules. It wants to shred the Constitution. It wants to remake how America picks a president.

Kawas isn’t a one-off. She rode a clean DSA sweep of New York’s June primaries. She isn’t even the most radical name on it, despite wearing a Hamas headband, per Canary Mission. Darializa Avila Chevalier, a Muslim convert who ousted a five-term congressman and Hispanic Caucus chair, attended the October 8, 2023 Times Square rally that praised the Hamas massacre of the day before. None of this was a side issue - it’s the issue.

The core organizing principle of DSA is Palestine. It’s the organizing litmus test, put to Democratic primary voters above rent, above wages, above everything else. The machine turned that primary into a referendum, literally inserting the campaign, “Palestine is on the ballot.”

DSA’s power is no longer localized. Days after Mamdani’s slate swept those primaries, Kamala Harris - weighing a 2028 presidential run - called Mamdani personally, part of a quiet push to court him, pro-Palestinian activists, and the Uncommitted Movement figures she’d kept at arm’s length in 2024.

This is a sophisticated machine - not fringe, and certainly not grassroots. The DSA has grown from about 5,000 members a decade ago to more than 100,000 across some 200 chapters. Mamdani rode that wave into City Hall in the nation’s largest city, carrying 97% of Muslim bloc and focusing initially on Palestine. “Affordability” came well after, just before the June 2025 primary and was the bait that hooked the under-40 white liberal female schmoes. The real mission was never cheaper rent. It’s to upend the city and bring the revolution, per the stated mission of Islamist scholars.

DSA’s national leadership wants to tear up the Constitution and write a new one.

Palestine is the litmus test - but it isn’t the whole pitch. To pull in voters who’d never rally behind pro-hamas, anti-Israel, and anti-Jew politics alone, the machine bundles the cause with a populist program - abolish ICE, cheaper rent, seize the landlords - and that bundle is every bit as radical.

Claire Valdez, who won a Brooklyn-Queens House seat, pledges to abolish ICE and legalize the status of millions here illegally; Avila Chevalier tells Vox that “all deportations are wrong” and posting that the border itself should be abolished. A self-described prison abolitionist, she was pressed four times by the New York Editorial Board and still wouldn’t say whether convicted murderers should be jailed. Layer on Medicare for All, universal rent control, and open hostility to Israel, and that’s the shared platform. And the money chased it: the Justice Democrats PAC alone poured $1.5 million into Avila Chevalier’s race and $371,000 into Valdez’s.

“Grassroots” it wasn’t. These local primaries became national money wars - by one tally, outside groups spent $8.4 million fighting over the Mamdani slate alone. And the PAC driving it, Justice Democrats - the outfit that built the original Squad - is itself bankrolled this cycle largely by pro-Palestinian money, its single biggest donor a $400,000 check from an anti-Israel nonprofit’s political arm.

And it doesn’t just want to win under the rules - a faction on the DSA’s national leadership wants to tear up the Constitution and write a new one.

Now watch what they’re doing to the presidency itself. Eighteen states and Washington, D.C. - every one of them a Democratic stronghold - have joined the National Popular Vote Interstate Compact, pledging their electoral votes to whoever wins the national tally. They sit 48 electoral votes short of the 270 that switches it on, and backers are targeting 2028.

Supporters of taking a shredder to the Constitution call it expanding democracy. But abolishing the Electoral College is an existential threat to indigenous Americans. Here’s why:

Americans have stopped having children. The U.S. birth rate has fallen to a record low of about 1.6 per woman - roughly a quarter below the 2.1 needed just to break even, and under that line for more than 15 years. A country that won’t replace itself grows only one way: through immigration. It also ages, weakens, and grows poorer as it goes. And under a national popular vote, that immigration-driven electorate wouldn’t reshape the map slowly - it would pick the president outright. Then follow the money into the schools that shape voters south of 40 years old. In 2025 alone, universities disclosed $5.2 billion in foreign gifts - the top source being Qatar at over $1.1 billion, ahead of China. Qatar has long hosted Hamas’s leadership, and its money has been documented shaping Arabic-language and social-studies content in American K-12 classrooms. The Education Department has opened probes into Harvard, Penn, Michigan, and Berkeley. “American” in name only education heavily funded and influenced by Arab Oil Nations and CCP have programmed students to hate America Recent elections underscore the Muslim electorate’s growing influence. In the 2025 New York City Democratic mayoral primary, Zohran Mamdani won an estimated 97% of the Muslim vote, a key part of his victory. In the 2024 Michigan Democratic presidential primary, Muslim and Arab American voters fueled the “Uncommitted” movement, demonstrating the bloc’s ability to shape election outcomes. Muslims are amongst the highest growing immigration demographic in the U.S. It’s up roughly 47% between 2007 and 2017 alone, from about 2.35 million to 3.45 million per Pew Research Center, and projected to nearly double again to 8.1 million by 2050. It’s on track to overtake Judaism as the second-largest U.S. faith within about 15 years.

So connect the dots. A movement whose defining cause is anti-Zionism has taken over the Democratic left. It wants to rewrite the Constitution and neutralize the Electoral College. The native-born population isn’t replacing itself. An entirely new voting bloc with anti-American views is replacing Americans. And billions in hostile foreign cash are flowing into the institutions that shape tomorrow’s voters.

None of it needs a stolen ballot. It just needs you not paying attention.

I am. Mark my words.

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