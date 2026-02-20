Supermoms Activated

Supermoms Activated

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William Tuesday's avatar
William Tuesday
Feb 21

I've lived here all my life. Jew hate is endemic here. All Mamdani had to do was announce that he hates Jews too. That's all it took for him to win. Blacks, white Leftists, and immigrants made their hatred of Jews a priority more important than public safety, or cleanliness.

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Rob Harper's avatar
Rob Harper
Feb 20

Great observation.

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