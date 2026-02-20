Islamists and communists running New York City deliberately turned it into an uncivilized hellscape — and now they want to take away your dog. That’s not a conspiracy theory. That’s a policy record with a confession attached.

This is Malcolm Gladwell 101. In The Tipping Point, Gladwell popularized the Broken Windows Theory — built by criminologists James Q. Wilson and George Kelling — which proved that a single broken window left unrepaired sends a signal to everyone who passes: nobody’s watching, nothing matters, do what you want. It’s why Giuliani’s crackdown on graffiti and fare-jumping in the ‘90s collapsed crime citywide. The environment tells people what is acceptable. Destroy the environment, and you destroy the civilization inside it. That is not a side effect of Democrat governance in New York City. That is the strategy.

For thirty years, under the jackboot of one-party Democrat rule — from Dinkins to de Blasio to Adams — Democrats systematically wrecked New York. They fomented BLM riots that caused over $2 billion in insurance damage — the most expensive civil unrest in American history — then cut $1 billion from the NYPD while looters stripped SoHo bare. They legalized weed with no infrastructure to contain it, so dealers moved permanently to the sidewalks. They decriminalized quality-of-life offenses and installed progressive prosecutors who turned every arrest into catch-and-release. They encouraged homeless encampments to swallow the five boroughs. They encouraged pro-Hamas mobs to seize Columbia’s Hamilton Hall, burn flags, vandalize property, harass Jewish students, hunt Jewish teachers, and chant “Death to America” — at taxpayer expense, with zero consequence. Now Islamist Zohran Mamdani has taken the wheel — and he will use the dog shit on your sidewalk to implement Sharia.

Every one of these is a broken window. Multiplied across an entire city for three decades, you don’t get a broken window. You get what New York looks like today.

Now let’s talk about what “Death to America” and “Globalize the Intifada” actually mean — because they are not foreign policy statements. They are declarations of war against civilization itself. Against the idea that you don’t bleed the taxpayer of your host country dry while spitting in his face. That you don’t burn your host country’s flag in its own streets. That you don’t import medieval Sharia law into a nation built on individual liberty. That you de-burqa and leave the symbol of female subjugation and Islamic theocracy behind. That you don’t demand your host country reorganize itself around your religion. That laws apply to you even when you disagree with them. That women walk unmolested in public. That Jewish students study without mobs threatening their lives.

“Death to America” is a rejection of the entire Judeo-Christian framework that made this city function — law, order, personal responsibility, respect for shared public space. It is a chant that says: I owe you nothing. I answer to no law you recognize. Your civilization is my enemy.

Zohran Mamdani, refused three times on national television to condemn it. He stands with the people chanting it. He might be naturalized but he isn’t American.

Walk down Canal Street today: illegal vendors, open drug sales, public urination, encampments — and when locals ask police why nothing is done, they get the same answer: “There is no will ‘from above’ of enforcement.” In the Bronx, 311 dog waste complaints have surged 14% year-over-year — with one stretch of Riverside Drive logging a 740% spike. Drug dealers have erected literal tents on busy sidewalks — the Post’s “drug igloos” — and a dealer busted and was released back the very next day, telling the reporter who approached him: “You’re taking my business. You don’t belong here.”

That’s not a drug dealer. That’s the governing philosophy of this administration out loud.

On Day One, Mamdani halted homeless encampment sweeps. Then a snowstorm hit — streets left unplowed for a week, ambulances gridlocked, Michael Rapaport calling the city a “filthy black snow covered dump.” Twenty New Yorkers died — casualties of Zohran’s policies. How many New Yorkers need to be sacrificed for Islam? The blackened, waste-filled snow piled on every corner for days — and it was into those piles that a key Mamdani ally pointed and declared that New York City was “coming to Islam.” She wasn’t wrong. Islam is already here. It’s the hellscape you see the second you leave your apartment.

On February 12, Nerdeen Kiswani — co-founder of Within Our Lifetime, one of the central organizations that powered Mamdani into Gracie Mansion — posted on X: “Finally, NYC is coming to Islam. Dogs definitely have a place in society, just not as indoor pets. Like we’ve said all along, they are unclean.”

This is a Mamdani ally, emboldened by what she sees happening to your city, announcing the next phase. Islamic law considers dogs ritually impure. The administration’s deliberate manufacturing of squalor — the encampments, the unplowed filth, the open drug markets, the total collapse of basic civic standards — creates the exact conditions its allies then exploit to declare that civilized Western life, including your dog, is the problem. The biohazard is the message. The broken windows are the strategy.

According to the city’s own Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs, nearly 40 percent of New York City’s population is now foreign-born. The white, Christian, and Jewish New Yorkers who built this city’s institutions, enforced its norms, and paid its taxes have been priced out, voted out, and deliberately replaced. There are now nearly 600 mosques in the five boroughs — up from roughly 100 after 9/11. Yet, Islamists en masse hijack the streets, specifically in Manhattan, not to pray - to terrorize and conquer. Islam is the fastest-growing religion in New York City. And the people driving that growth are not here to assimilate into the civilization that built this place. Kiswani’s post makes that explicit.

I called this out. I used Kiswani’s own words. And NYC Council Member Shahana Hanif — the first Muslim woman elected to the City Council, a Mamdani ally and DSA member — called me a conspiracy theorist. For quoting a public activist’s public post verbatim. That’s gaslighting. Hanif is an Islamist protecting Islamist infrastructure, counting on you being too intimidated by the word “Islamophobe” to reject what’s happening right in front of you.

This is how it works. They do the thing. You quote the thing. They call you crazy. Meanwhile the city keeps rotting.

The rest of the Mamdani agenda makes the picture complete. His campaign pledged to “shift the tax burden… to richer and whiter neighborhoods.” His housing czar declared homeownership “a weapon of white supremacy” and called openly for policies to “impoverish the white middle class.” His public safety committee is chaired by Tamika Mallory — forced out of the Women’s March for antisemitism, a Farrakhan devotee, a lifelong advocate for abolishing police. And Mamdani himself declared at a 2023 DSA panel: “When the boot of the NYPD is on your neck, it’s been laced by the IDF.”

These are not coincidences. They are coordinates.

Gladwell’s broken window was never repaired. The Judeo-Christian civilization that built New York City — the one that insisted laws apply to everyone, that public space is shared, that individuals are accountable for their behavior, that you clean up after yourself and your dog — was replaced. By design. By a political machine that decided a new constituency was more useful than an old civilization. And that constituency is now telling you your dog is unclean, your streets are theirs, and your mayor thinks that’s just fine.

Shahana Hanif called me a conspiracy theorist for saying so.

I’m still saying it.

This is the New York they don’t want you talking about. If you’re sick of being put on war footing every time you walk out your door — become a paid subscriber and help keep this reporting alive. Follow me on Instagram at @jacquelinefornyc for everything the Zohran regime doesn’t want you to know. The city belongs to New Yorkers who actually give a damn. Act like it.