Supermoms Activated

Supermoms Activated

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Le Petit Minaret Illustré's avatar
Le Petit Minaret Illustré
Feb 27

Muslims in the process of conquest love symbols: they place them wherever they can, knowing that most people, unfamiliar with Islamic semiotics, will not see any malice in them, while Muslims themselves will understand what there is to understand. To fight your enemy, you must know them well... Well done to the mayor of Champlin, may his example inspire others!

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Richard Hartman's avatar
Richard Hartman
Feb 26

A lot better than the mayor of Minneapolis

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