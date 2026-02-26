A Minneapolis suburb of 23,500 just fired the first official shot against the Walz administration’s erasure of Minnesota history. On Monday night, the Champlin City Council voted 3-2 to formally resolve to keep flying Minnesota’s traditional state flag. It is the first city in the state to do so. It happened the right way — in public, on the record, with a vote.

Republican Mayor Ryan Sabas said it simply: “Erasing history never goes well.”

Know What They’re Erasing

Champlin’s roots run deep. The city is named after U.S. Navy Commodore Stephen Champlin, a hero of the War of 1812. Pioneers first settled the area in 1832 after negotiating with the Dakota tribe. By 1852, President Lincoln’s Homestead Act opened the land to settlers who would earn it free if they worked it for five years. Champlin incorporated as a city in 1974. It is American to its bones.

The state's first official flag followed in 1893 — designed by Minneapolis artist Amelia Hyde Center and debuted at the Chicago World's Fair, where it won a gold medal. The flag bearing Minnesota's traditional seal — the farmer and the Native American — was first adopted in 1893 and carried through successive versions for 131 years. Walz erased it in 2024. It wasn't a relic. It was a record of who built this place and who was here before them — together.

Walz wiped out that history in a single administrative decree.

They Didn’t Retire the Flag. They Erased It.

The traditional Minnesota flag showed a white farmer and a Native American working side by side — cultivating the land together. A symbol of shared heritage. Walz and his Islamist constituency didn’t retire it. They erased it.

What replaced it matters enormously. The new flag features an 8-point Islamic star — not an American symbol, but a Quranic one. The eight-pointed star is explicitly referenced in the Quran, verse 69:17: on the Day of Judgement, eight mighty angels bear the Throne of Allah. In Islamic theology, the number eight is sacred. The 8-point star is among Islam’s most prominent visual symbols. It appears on the flags of Iranian military intelligence, the city of Tehran, the Islamic nation of Azerbaijan, the Organization of Turkic States, and the historic Ottoman Empire.

Minnesota’s traditional flag displayed 19 five-point American stars. The new one carries a single 8-point Islamic star.

I helped break this story in March 2024. Minnesota became the first U.S. state to abandon the five-point American star entirely. It isn’t alone. More than 22 American cities and states have now approved or proposed new flags bearing the 8-point Islamic star. Minnesota chose six flag finalists — five of the six featured the 8-point star. Utah’s flag task force had five finalists — three carried it. The probability this is happening independently, across dozens of jurisdictions, is statistically next to impossible. This is coordinated. Donna Bergstrom — former Marine, national intelligence officer, and Deputy Chair of the Minnesota GOP — has been clear: those trained to read signs, symbols, and communications recognize this as a cultural coup. Bergstrom told me she was directly informed that the new Islamic flag resembling the Somali flag is “meant to represent the new people.” Minnesota’s people — the British, Irish, German, and Scandinavian Christians who built the state — weren’t consulted. They were replaced on the flag.

A Vote the People Were Never Allowed to Have

The Minnesota Legislature never voted on the new flag. Not once. In 2023, Democrats controlling all three branches of state government buried a flag commission inside an omnibus spending bill. The 13-member State Emblems Redesign Commission was packed with governor appointees and DEI-designated representatives — the Council on Latino Affairs, the Council of African Heritage, the Asian-Pacific Minnesotans group. Walz personally appointed three members. The commission submitted its report to the Legislature with one instruction: if no objection, the flag becomes law. The new flag took effect May 11, 2024 — Statehood Day — by administrative decree.

Mayor Sabas refused to operate the same way. “Decisions are made before even a council meeting is had,” he told me. “Decisions are hidden and decided. No work session. Straight to city council.” He demanded a public meeting, put it on the agenda, and invited every resident to speak. The community showed up. They voted overwhelmingly for the traditional flag. Council Members Tim Huttner and Tim LaCroix joined Sabas in the 3-2 majority.

A Purple City Votes for America

Champlin is 77.9% white, 10.7% Black, and 4.5% Asian. It is politically 50/50. This is not a safe Republican enclave. Sabas knew it going in and called the vote anyway.

“Champlin is a purple city, about a 50/50 split,” he told me. “Dems didn’t want the flag design. They wanted our traditional flag.”

How to Get the Flag Back — And What’s in the Way

Restoring Minnesota’s traditional flag requires an act of the Legislature. Under Minnesota law, lawmakers must pass a bill amending the flag statute, and the governor must sign it. With Walz in office, that door is shut. Sabas doesn’t mince words: “I do not believe even a deceral order to revert back to the traditional Minnesota flag would compel the Walz administration to comply. Its position seems to now be against America, against ICE.”

Cities have leverage right now, though. The Champlin city attorney confirmed on the record: no state law requires a city to fly the new flag. It is a policy decision of the local council. All 853 Minnesota mayors hold that same authority today. The longer play is 2026 — flip the Legislature, pass the bill, and force Walz’s hand or let his successor sign it into law.

One Mayor. Eight Hundred and Fifty-Two to Go.

Champlin never switched. Monday’s resolution put that defiance on the official record as a formal rebuke of the Walz administration. The model is simple: no back rooms, no appointed commissions, no decree. A public agenda item. A community debate. A vote.

Call your mayor. Demand a council meeting. Make them go on record.

Champlin just showed it can be done.

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