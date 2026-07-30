I sat down with Marly Hornik for my series, New York Power Table, and asked her: was the November 2025 NYC mayoral election valid? She didn’t hedge. “It wasn’t,” said Hornik.

The NYC November 2025 mayoral election is the most consequential race in modern American politics. Zohran Mamdani is the leader of the Democratic Party and the highest-ranking Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) member ever elected to major office. DSA’s core organizing principle is Palestine. Palestine functions as a litmus test - grading Democratic candidates on their commitment to “ending our complicity in Israeli state violence” and “recognizing the genocide in Gaza” as core commitments for any Democrat in office.

This platform now steers the country’s largest city. Mamdani - kingmaker whose endorsements swept June’s primary - had Kamala Harris, seasoned political animal and likely 2028 hopeful, on all fours. Harris hints she will support his position on “Palestine.” Her goal: win back the party’s pro-Palestinian wing. Palestinians elected Hamas. One Republican strategist put it plainly - the outreach was about claiming a lane “where no candidate knows where the lane for support for Palestinian rights is going to be but they know there’s going to be one.”

Hornik is CEO of RealAmerica.Vote and founder of the NY Citizens Audit. Her team checked 1 million of the city’s 2.1 million voters. The results are shocking. 7% didn’t exist in the records. 6% had fake Social Security numbers. 10% didn’t even live in New York City. Add it up: 230,000 questionable votes. Zohran Mamdani’s margin of victory was 207,000. The fraud, if that’s what it is, is bigger than the win.

Hornik isn’t just alleging fraud. She’s alleging something worse: nobody wants to prove who won. Every step of her audit has hit a roadblock. Stonewalled records requests, uncooperative officials, and now a federal investigation into her instead of the rolls. In a July WABC interview, she said the city and state can’t verify who won. Nobody can prove it. Not her. Not the Board of Elections. Not the mayor himself.

She took her findings to Attorney General Letitia James. James didn’t investigate the rolls. She investigated Hornik - accusing her group of violating the Ku Klux Klan Act by intimidating voters. Hornik is now suing James and the state Board of Elections in federal court. Her argument: the state weaponized a civil-rights law to silence the people who found the fraud, instead of answering for it.

Here’s why this race matters beyond New York.

Mamdani is the highest-ranking Democratic Socialists of America member ever “elected” to major office in the U.S. His “win” didn’t just flip a city hall - it reordered the entire Democratic Party. Its Big Tent: Hamas supporters and Palestinians.

CAIR’s own exit poll found 97% of surveyed Muslim voters in New York City backed Mamdani. Pew Research’s May 2026 survey found 44% of Muslims in America hold a favorable view of Hamas - a U.S.-designated terrorist organization. Compare that to 2% of Jewish respondents and 4% of white evangelical Protestants. Pew surveyed 12,574 U.S. adults with a margin of error of 1.3 points. It’s the highest number of any religious group surveyed, by a wide margin.

Muslims make up only 1.3% of the U.S. adult population, per Pew Research - a small minority nationally, but a bloc concentrated heavily in cities like New York. Approximately 50% of Muslims in America favor Hamas - a U.S.-designated terrorist group - the highest of any religious group Pew surveyed. Perhaps there should be some URGENCY in looking at the November 2025, NYC mayoral election.

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