Supermoms Activated

Supermoms Activated

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Elena's avatar
Elena
1d

I grew up in Soviet Union. What an escape to safety. Terrifying.

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David Tagliaferro's avatar
David Tagliaferro
1d

Great points Jacqueline! Mamdani's out-of-his-depths arrogance and recklessness have really come to light during this series. This was a huge test of his leadership capabilities and he has failed spectacularly! With, of course, the media running interference for him. Biting fist!

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