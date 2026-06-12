New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani is using your tax dollars to run a DSA political machine out of City Hall. He plays Knicks superfan for the cameras. He fought for his “watch parties,” and “grassroots supporters” showed up waving Palestinian flags, vandalizing city streets, and turning Midtown into a war zone.

The con is breathtaking. Mamdani’s Office of Mass Engagement is projected to cost New Yorkers more than $53 million - more than ten times the figure originally disclosed. Mass Engagement is the language of movement building and ideological mobilization. The office exists to embed the DSA’s organizing model directly into City Hall. It’s led by Tascha Van Auken - a longtime DSA member and Mamdani’s former campaign field director. Job titles say it all: campaign directors, borough directors, deputy director of “co-governance.” One Democratic strategist put it plainly: “The Soviet politburo called, they want their job announcement back.”

Understand what this actually is. Sports was the great unifier - the one space that transcended politics, income, race, and religion. DSA knows this. That’s exactly why they’re here. This isn’t about basketball - it’s about claiming and conquering a New York institution deeply woven into New Yorkers’ culture. It’s a cultural coup. The core organizing principle of DSA is Palestine. Everything else - the “watch parties,” foreign-born and anti-American DSA members suddenly turned Knicks fans, and co-opting the sentiment around sports and entertainment - is just a means to propagandize Islamo-Marxism.

Two figures ideologically opposed to everything the Knicks represent used the Finals run to campaign together at Astoria bars. Ugandan-born Mamdani is a mayor who stood by the phrase “globalize the intifada” and won’t condemn “jihad.” His hand-picked Senate candidate is self-described “Palestinian” Aber Kawas, seen in a Knicks jersey thrown over her hijab. For this singular moment, the same woman shed her usual look - Canary Mission has documented her repeatedly photographed in keffiyahs and what it describes as Hamas-branded wristbands. Anyone with eyes can see the Knicks gear is a costume, worn to ingratiate herself with New Yorkers ahead of an election.

We have crossed the Rubicon. Like in France, where Islamists used PSG victories to loot and burn Paris, the playbook is the same. Exploit the celebration. Hijack the culture. Aber Kawas called expecting an apology for 9/11 “reprehensible” - dismissing the murder of 3,000 Americans as “a terror attack that a couple people did.” She is Mamdani’s endorsed candidate. The man campaigning with her at your local sports bar - 25 years after the largest Islamic terror attack on American soil, in New York City.

The Knicks’ Finals run handed Mamdani his most powerful political prop yet. He announced free “watch parties” and positioned himself as the people’s mayor. The reality told a different story.

After Game 2, more than two dozen people were arrested outside MSG. Fans piled on top of police cars. Officers were assaulted. Then came Game 3. President Trump - personally invited by Knicks owner James Dolan - attended the game. The “watch party” outside MSG was canceled due to Secret Service requirements. Mamdani moved it to Bryant Park. The Knicks lost. His crowd destroyed that too - 21 arrests, five officers injured, street signs ripped out, trees uprooted, police cars smashed. The NYPD’s Strategic Response Group - the very unit Mamdani has been trying to disband - arrived in riot gear to clean up his mess.

Game 4 was worse. 56 people taken into custody. 10 officers injured. These people don’t pop champagne - they smash cabs and dry-hump street signs. They don’t wave Knicks flags - they wave Palestinian flags on the hood of your taxi, then smash the vehicle to smithereens. When you spend years mainstreaming BLM and Hamas riots, legalizing crime, and celebrating degeneracy as resistance, this is what a “victory party” looks like - Gaza. The Knicks’ historic run and championship win was just another excuse. The DSA didn’t show up to celebrate New York. They showed up to humiliate it. And the mayor threw the “watch party” and “grassroots supporters” came.

Now meet the candidate behind the jersey. Per documented research, Kawas calls Hamas fundraisers convicted in federal court “imprisoned heroes” and “living martyrs,” defended a man convicted of supporting Al Qaeda, and called a man who plotted to throw grenades into a synagogue “my brother.” In photos, she’s in her keffiyeh raising a Hamas-branded wristband,

New York City is the center of gravity that many on the Right said to surrender. So let me catch you up, connect the dots, and tell you the future. Zohran is the face of the Democratic Party. He is helping candidates with well-documented ties to extremism run for Senate and beyond. Aber Kawas is just one of many. Anti-American revolutionaries, at home and abroad, are mushrooming into every level of government - elected and unelected.