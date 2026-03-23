Editor’s note: This article is based in part on accounts provided by an anonymous FDNY eyewitness. Audio recordings referenced herein have not been independently verified by this publication as to the identity of the speakers. Speaker identification is attributed solely to the eyewitness, who was present at the event. Nothing in this article is intended to assert, and should not be construed as asserting, any criminal conduct by any individual named herein. All characterizations of audio content are based on the eyewitness’s firsthand account. This publication makes no claim of malice toward any individual.

At 6:11 p.m. on March 4th, 2026, prayer rugs covered the lobby floor of FDNY headquarters at 9 MetroTech Center in Brooklyn. An imam led Muslim firefighters in prayer. Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood directly behind him. Five feet away: the plaque bearing the names of the 343 — and counting — firefighters killed on September 11, 2001. According to the eyewitness, it was the first time in 25 years that “Allahu Akbar” had ever been recited in front of that memorial. Spoken quietly. Deliberately. It moved through the room.

An FDNY member present that night is speaking out on condition of anonymity. There are recordings.

“I was taught to honor and never forget the 343 plaque,” the eyewitness told us. “To see it so nonchalantly disparaged hurt my heart.”

The FDNY confirmed the event via official press release. The photos they released showed only tight close-ups of faces. None showed what was happening in the lobby.

The evening was the FDNY Islamic Society’s third annual Iftar dinner, organized “in coordination with the FDNY and the Mayor’s Office,” per officials’ own statements. Commissioner Lillian Bonsignore attended. So did roughly 125 members and guests. After the speeches, non-Muslims were told to stay and eat. The Muslim attendees moved into the lobby. Prayer rugs were laid directly in front of the 343 plaque — one of only two in existence, the other at the FDNY Training Academy, where recruits are taught it must never collect a speck of dust. The prayer was all-male, facing northeast toward Mecca. Per the eyewitness, recitations were kept notably quiet — perhaps to avoid alarming the non-Muslims eating next door. Rugs were quickly rolled up when finished.

First time in departmental memory this had ever happened.

Prayer. Or political statement?

Islam as private faith is constitutionally protected. Islamism — the political mobilization of Islamic identity to claim institutional space — is something else. Per the eyewitness, every keynote speaker except Commissioner Bonsignore was Muslim. Two used the government podium to address Palestine. In audio recordings obtained by this publication, a speaker identified solely by the anonymous FDNY eyewitness — and not independently verified by this publisher — as FDNY Islamic Society President Mohammed Moaz is heard opening with: : “Four minutes is just not enough to convert everyone to Islam.” The same speaker then declared he would “never stop talking about Palestine.” Mamdani quoted the Quran at an official city government event.

This was not an isolated moment — it was the culmination of a month-long pattern. According to CNN, Mamdani attended 17 Iftar events across New York City during Ramadan. He hosted prayer at City Hall. He brought Hamas-linked activist Mahmoud Khalil to Gracie Mansion for an Iftar dinner. He prayed with Muslim inmates at Rikers Island, calling it “one of the most meaningful evenings” of his mayoralty. He prayed publicly in Prospect Park. Photos from his City Hall Iftar showed attendees — including one reportedly flashing an ISIS hand gesture — seated on prayer mats on the floor of New York’s seat of government. All of this while the city faces a $7 billion budget gap, NYC schoolchildren rank in the bottom half of the nation in reading and math, and the subway remains a daily safety concern for millions of New Yorkers. The city is spiraling. And the mayor’s public calendar suggests his priorities are Islam.

The FDNY Islamic Society’s own website lists Muslim recruitment as a core mission. Roughly 100 members — inside a department of over 17,000. The First Amendment’s Establishment Clause prohibits government from promoting religion. Whether this event crossed that line is a question for lawyers. The optics need no legal degree.

NYC Councilwoman Vickie Paladino put it plainly on social media: “Just think back on every time you were told not to say ‘Merry Christmas’ and every time they sued to have the Ten Commandments removed from a courthouse, and every teacher that was reprimanded for wearing a cross, and every politician who was called a weirdo ‘bible thumper’ for going to church on Sunday, and every kid who was told he couldn’t pray in class, and every nativity scene that was vandalized, and every pompous lecture about ‘the separation of church and state’ you had to endure. Just remember all of that as you watch what’s currently happening here in New York.”

Now, the chaplain.

Lillian Bonsignore is the FDNY Commissioner, appointed by Mamdani after his predecessor resigned in December 2025. Per the eyewitness, Bonsignore introduced the mayor that evening. In audio recordings obtained by this publication, a speaker identified by the eyewitness — but not independently verified by this publication — as Bonsignore is heard saying:

“I may not be fasting with you. But I am certainly standing with you. That’s why I’m happy to say that “I may not be fasting with you. But I am certainly standing with you. That’s why I’m happy to say that we’re beginning the process to invite a Muslim chaplain into our FDNY family.”

This publication has not independently confirmed the identity of the speaker on the recording. The identification is made solely on the basis of the eyewitness’s firsthand account.

Nobody is suggesting the Muslim firefighters in that room were complicit in 9/11. That is not the point. Nineteen Muslims hijacked four planes on September 11, 2001 and destroyed lower Manhattan. Over 3,700 FDNY members carry documented 9/11-related mental health diagnoses. More than 400 have since died from Ground Zero illnesses. The chaplain sits with those men in their darkest moments. Tends to their grief. Helps them process what they survived. Who decided the right person for that role was a Muslim imam — appointed through a chain of authority running directly through this mayor’s office?

The FDNY has approximately eight chaplains — historically Catholic priests, a rabbi, and a Protestant minister. There is no public vote. A candidate is nominated by their religious organization and appointed by the Fire Commissioner. The Commissioner serves at the mayor’s pleasure. One person decides.

This is not the first attempt. In 2005, Imam Intikab Habib was appointed and resigned the same day after stating he did not believe 19 hijackers carried out 9/11. Recommended by the FDNY Islamic Society.

The imam who led the Iftar prayer is believed by the eyewitness to be the individual now being installed as chaplain. This publication has not independently confirmed that identification. Who selected him? What was the vetting? Is he affiliated with CAIR?

This is a national story. CAIR has been running this play for decades.

What happened at MetroTech on March 4th did not emerge from nowhere. Court records from 2000 show the Islamic Society of Fire Department Personnel sued New York City demanding a Muslim chaplain. CAIR-NY’s own spokesman at the time was simultaneously serving as president of that same Islamic Society — a direct organizational pipeline between CAIR and the FDNY’s Muslim apparatus that persists to this day. CAIR has intervened in fire department religious accommodation disputes in Washington D.C., Detroit, and elsewhere. Installing Muslim chaplains and expanding Islamic institutional presence inside America’s public safety agencies is not a local issue. It is a coordinated national campaign.

The chain is documented.

CAIR’s super PAC was the largest institutional donor to Mamdani’s mayoral campaign. CAIR — whose founder said he was “happy” about October 7th, which the FBI cut ties with in 2009 after being named an unindicted co-conspirator in a Hamas financing trial, and which Texas and Florida have since designated a foreign terrorist organization — helped elect this mayor. That mayor appointed this commissioner. That commissioner announced this chaplain. That imam prayed in front of the 9/11 plaque while the mayor stood behind him.

“As a proud New Yorker,” the eyewitness said, “it was unsettling to see such blatant disregard by Mayor Mamdani for the first responders who gave the ultimate sacrifice 25 years ago.”

There are only two plaques bearing those 343 names. On March 4th, 2026, prayer rugs were laid in front of one of them. The mayor watched and said nothing.

The identity of the FDNY eyewitness is being protected at their request. Audio recordings, photos, and video from the March 4th event are in this publication’s possession. Speaker identifications within those recordings are based solely on the eyewitness’s firsthand account and have not been independently verified by this publication. This article does not allege criminal conduct by any named individual.