Supermoms Activated

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ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊's avatar
ForeignLocal 🇺🇸❤️🧊
Feb 20

Thanking Melania

https://foreignlocal.substack.com/p/thanking-melania

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Surak
Feb 17

Agreed, but Melania is not quite the innocent victim. Sadly, she was manipulated into apparently repeating the lies about Israel starving Gazan children: https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-14952157/melania-trump-gaza-starving-donald-trump.html

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