Supermoms Activated

Supermoms Activated

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Richard Hartman's avatar
Richard Hartman
1d

Great read, thank you for this!

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Andy's avatar
Andy
21h

Piker’s also the piece of shit who capriciously shocks his dog who’s forced to wear an e-collar.

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