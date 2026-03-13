New York City has a new power structure. It isn’t the unions. It isn’t Wall Street. It’s the Muslim voting bloc — and 90% of them voted for Zohran Mamdani, delivering his margin of victory as just 4% of the electorate that tripled its turnout. Behind the bloc: DSA, CAIR, and organizations with open ties to Hamas. The result is a mayor who answers to them — not you. Who circumvents American law when it stands in his way, and weaponizes it when it advances the agenda.

Just look at this past week.

Before the Bombs Were Thrown

The week before the attack, Mamdani was iftar-hopping across the five boroughs. One stop: Staten Island’s largest Muslim congregation, where he was introduced by Abdullah Akl — political director of the Muslim American Society of New York — who in 2024 led hundreds chanting “Strike, strike Tel Aviv, Abu Obeida, our beloved” and called for “intifada.” Mamdani took the mic and called it “such a privilege and a pleasure.”

That was the week before two ISIS-inspired bombers showed up at his door.

Saturday, March 7: The Attack

Emir Balat, 18, and Ibrahim Kayumi, 19, drove from Pennsylvania with mason jars of TATP — shrapnel bombs jihadists call “Mother of Satan.” They targeted a crowd of peaceful anti-Islamist-takeover protesters outside Gracie Mansion. Balat threw first, screaming “Allahu Akbar.” Kayumi, arrested, answered one question with one word: “ISIS.” At the precinct, Balat pledged allegiance to the Islamic State and named his benchmark: top the Boston Marathon bombing. “No, even bigger. It was only three deaths.” It’s easy to conclude which side Mamdani would take — five days after the actual Boston bombing in 2013, he posted to X: “The implications of not mirandizing Dzhokhar Tsarnaev,” defending the rights of the exact killer Balat was trying to outdo.

The NYPD stopped the massacre — the same force Mamdani spent his career trying to defund and abolish. AG Pamela Bondi called it “an ISIS-inspired act of terrorism that could have killed American citizens.” Mamdani called it a white supremacy problem.

The Whitewash

Mamdani took 36 hours to make a statement. He opened by blaming white people. He never once said “Islamic,” “Islamist,” or “Muslim“ to describe the attack or its perpetrators. Same with the press. CNN described the suspects as teenagers who “crossed into New York City for what could’ve been a normal day enjoying the city during abnormally warm weather.” No “terror.” No “terrorist.” CBS ran “suspicious devices.” NBC called them “counter-protesters.” CNN eventually deleted the post, admitting it “breached editorial standards.”

Meanwhile, anyone who did name the threat was targeted. NYC Council Member Vickie Paladino was hit with formal ethics charges for posting about political Islam — and is now suing to defend her First Amendment rights in court. Radio host Sid Rosenberg was forced on air to issue a “heartfelt apology” to the mayor after calling him a jihadist. Say the wrong thing about Islam in Mamdani’s New York, and the response is closer to sharia law than American.

Sunday: Hamas Gets Dinner at Gracie Mansion

Thirty-six hours after the bombing, Mamdani invited Mahmoud Khalil — whom federal officials have accused of leading activities “aligned to Hamas“ — to sit at the mayor’s table and posted the photo to social media. Khalil is awaiting deportation. New York taxpayers fund the NYPD to protect their mayor. Now they’re apparently also funding security for a Hamas-aligned operative the federal government is actively trying to remove from the country.

Tuesday: The ISIS Salute at City Hall

Another iftar event was hosted by Mamdani at City Hall four days after two ISIS-inspired bombers tried to massacre New Yorkers outside the mayor’s home. Mamdani threw a party where attendees sat on prayer rugs under the U.S. flag, chanted “Allahu Akbar,” and, at least one guest flashed what is widely identified as the ISIS one-finger salute — the exact same gesture Emir Balat threw up after his arrest. The side-by-side was impossible to unsee. Less than 800 feet from Ground Zero. Four days after the bombs. In your City Hall. On your dime.

Also deep in the Mamdani orbit: Hasan Piker — the Twitch streamer who declared “America deserved 9/11,” defended Hamas’s October 7 massacre, and called Orthodox Jews “inbred.” Piker campaigned hard for Mamdani and gave him a platform to millions. They’re bros.

The Budget Director Is Fasting

New York is staring at a $7.3 billion budget deficit. Mamdani’s budget director skipped his mandatory City Council testimony. Reason: fasting for Ramadan. Pause on that. The ISIS-inspired bomber who drove from Pennsylvania to massacre New Yorkers had no trouble showing up and doing his “work” during Ramadan. But the man managing the finances of America’s largest city couldn’t make a hearing. One used Ramadan as fuel. The other used it as an excuse. The difference is which one is blowing up your city — and which one is just blowing up your budget.

The Middle Finger

Mamdani’s win has already triggered a wave of Muslim candidates nationally, with operatives calling it a blueprint for Democratic primaries. That’s the point. This isn’t governing. It’s a power flex— a loud message to Trump and everyone who voted for him. ISIS terrorists threw bombs. Mamdani blamed the people they were trying to kill. A Hamas operative awaiting deportation got the mayor’s dinner table. A man who screamed “intifada” got a warm introduction. An ISIS salute flashed inside City Hall by military aged men — four days after the attack — have a nice day and you’re xenophobic if it makes you concerned.

New York City’s Muslim voting bloc just showed the country what a fully captured municipal government looks like. New York-born voters rejected him. Foreign-born voters — 62% of them — installed him anyway. And to the president trying to hold the line on all of it — the message couldn’t be clearer. The Muslim voting bloc gave the loudest middle finger New York City has ever aimed at a sitting president.

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New York City’s Muslim voting bloc just showed the country what a fully captured municipal government looks like. New York-born voters rejected him. Foreign-born voters — 62% of them — installed him anyway.

Here’s some context for how we got here. On September 11, 2001 — the day 19 Muslim hijackers murdered 2,977 people six blocks from City Hall — Muslims made up less than 1% of the American population and, by even the most generous estimates, fewer than 300,000 of New York City’s 8 million residents. The political response to the worst Islamist terror attack in history was not to restrict the immigration pipeline that fed it. It was to open the floodgates. The city’s own Muslim senior advisor puts the number at one in nine New Yorkers — approaching one million. In a single generation, New York’s Muslim population has grown to surpass its Italian American community, a group that has been building this city for over a century.

That demographic tsunami just elected a mayor who whitewashed an ISIS attack, dined with a Hamas-aligned deportee, and hosted an ISIS salute inside City Hall. The Muslim voting bloc gave the loudest middle finger New York City has ever aimed at a sitting president. And the rest of us are living in the blast radius.

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