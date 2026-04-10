Supermoms Activated

Supermoms Activated

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Le Petit Minaret Illustré's avatar
Le Petit Minaret Illustré
18h

When communism takes on a racial dimension, and the minorities living in the area are Muslim, the result is inevitably a system of Islamic oppression. Thank you for highlighting something that most Westerners have right under their noses but fail to understand.

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Henry Katz's avatar
Henry Katz
1d

Even more people will hopefully flee NYC now. The de facto racial targeting was apparent for decades. Unclear why they receive any federal subsidies.

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