NYC’s tax base is being systematically looted — and the man doing it is calling it equity.

A record 38% of Americans now say they favor moving toward socialism, according to a Fox News poll conducted February 28–March 2, 2026 — double the 18% who felt that way in 2010. Among Americans under 30, that number hits 53%. Zohran Mamdani is their northstar.

White New Yorkers are 30% of the city’s population. They generate roughly half of the city’s total income and pay over 70% of NYC income taxes. The top 1% of the city’s taxpayers alone pay almost half of all city income taxes — more than the bottom 90% combined. These are the people funding NYCHA, public schools, parks, sanitation, and the NYPD. They are the engine.

Here’s where the money goes. NYCHA is 90% black and brown residents. Cash assistance recipients are 80% black and brown. Public schools, parks, sanitation, and the NYPD serve a workforce and clientele that is overwhelmingly minority. Under decades of one-party Democrat rule, whites have already been systematically pushed out of the city government workforce. It started with de Blasio. Then Eric Adams demanded photos of city job applicants so he could, as one City Hall insider put it, start “counting complexions” — a thinly veiled racial screening program that city officials openly acknowledged was designed to prioritize skin color over merit. The result? The city government workforce is now only 31% white. Under Mamdani’s one-party Islamist rule, that number will plummet further.

So what is Mayor Mamdani’s response to this imbalance? Punish the productive.

He has proposed hiking the city income tax rate from 3.88% to 5.88% on individuals earning over $1 million — a 52% rate increase dressed up as “just 2%.” Combined with state rates, New York City’s wealthiest residents would face a combined tax burden approaching 17% — the highest in the country. An Emerson poll shows 65% of “New Yorkers” support it. But NYC is over 40% foreign-born per the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. Mamdani swept Jackson Heights, Elmhurst and Corona in Queens — some of the most densely immigrant neighborhoods in the country, over 70% foreign born - winning some districts there by over 60 points. Over 1.8 million city residents - roughly 21% -are on SNAP, which is heavily subsidizing “immigrants.” This is not a mandate. It is a coalition of dependents voting to tax people they’ve never met.

It doesn’t stop at income tax. Mamdani released his Preliminary Citywide Racial Equity Plan on April 7, spanning 45 agencies, 800 strategies, and a combined $10.2 million annual budget for the Office of Racial Equity - a 42% budget increase over last year. His housing director, Cea Weaver, declared homeownership a “weapon of White supremacy” and called for the seizure of private property. Mamdani has openly stated his goal is to shift the tax burden toward “richer and whiter neighborhoods.”

This is not equity. This is targeting.

DOJ Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights Harmeet Dhillon has already responded: “Sounds fishy/illegal. Will review!” The Civil Rights Division is on alert. The 14th Amendment’s Equal Protection Clause prohibits race-conscious government action that cannot survive strict scrutiny. Mamdani’s framework cannot. The question now is whether the federal government will starve this regime of the funding it depends on. NYC receives billions annually in federal dollars. Cut the flow and you cut the oxygen to Zohranianism. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis has called the agenda unconstitutional and un-American, demanding federal intervention if necessary. She’s right.

Let’s name what this actually is. Under Islamic rule, non-Muslims paid a jizya — a tax levied purely for the crime of not being Muslim. This is not ancient history. This is the live ideology of ISIS, Hamas, and the Taliban — active today, enforced at gunpoint, used to subjugate and ultimately eliminate non-Muslim populations. It is the financial architecture of theocratic conquest. Pakistan’s radical Islamist factions have openly called for its reinstatement. ISIS imposed it on Christians in Mosul before slaughtering those who couldn’t or wouldn’t pay. Hamas has floated it for Jews and Christians under any future Palestinian state. This is what the jizya is — not an academic footnote, but a weapon of civilizational replacement. Mamdani’s racial equity tax is the same concept repackaged in the language of democratic socialism: a financial penalty imposed on one group purely for who they are, to fund the political and cultural dominance of another. The mechanism is different. The intent is identical. Call it Zohranianism — Islamism wearing a progressive mask, importing a seventh-century instrument of subjugation into the most powerful city in the United States and daring you to call it what it is.

America, pay attention. The 38% who now prefer socialism didn’t arrive here by accident. Two things happened simultaneously. Both were by design.

Reason One: The American voter has been replaced. Let me repeat, NYC is over 40% foreign-born per the Mayor’s Office of Immigrant Affairs. Mamdani swept districts that are 70%+ immigrant. 1 in 5 city residents - roughly 21% - are on SNAP. These are not voters who built this country’s tax base. They are voters being recruited into a dependency coalition. Scale that nationally and you understand why socialism’s support has more than doubled since 2010. The electorate has been fundamentally transformed - not through persuasion, but through replacement.

Reason Two: The American mind has been purchased. Arab petrostates have poured over $16 billion into American universities since 1986 - Qatar alone contributed $7.7 billion, followed by Saudi Arabia at $4.2 billion. Nearly three-quarters of it lists no stated purpose. Simultaneously, the CCP deployed its Confucius Institutes across American campuses - tools their own propaganda chief publicly called “an important part of China’s overseas propaganda setup.” The House passed legislation in 2025 to cut federal funding to universities that maintained ties with CCP-backed institutions - because the infiltration was that deep. Two foreign adversaries. Billions of dollars. Decades of access to the most impressionable minds in America. The result? 53% of Americans under 30 now favor socialism. The classroom was the battlefield. America wasn’t paying attention.

Zohran Mamdani is not a random accident of New York City politics. He is the graduation ceremony. And Zohranianism is not a New York City problem - it is a national blueprint. The Democratic Socialists of America (DSA) have been seeding candidates at every level of government, from local school boards straight through to the U.S. Senate. Mamdani is the face of the Democratic Party’s future - the model they intend to replicate in every major American city. What is happening in New York today is the preview. Your city, your state, your tax bill is next.

On Tax Day, Mamdani should walk down to Wall Street and thank the people actually paying his bills. He won’t. Because the plan was never gratitude. The plan was replacement.

New York City is the center of gravity for American politics — and right now it is ground zero for the most radical governance experiment in this country’s history. Zohran Mamdani is the face of the Democratic Party and what is playing out in NYC is coming to a city and state near you. Follow me on Instagram for ongoing coverage of Zohranianism, the DSA’s national expansion, and everything happening in NYC that impacts the rest of the nation.