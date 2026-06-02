Supermoms Activated

Supermoms Activated

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FreedomFighter's avatar
FreedomFighter
3d

This illustrates what the results are when real education and grades dependent on merit are replaced by "equity" and pass-fail grading where almost nobody fails. The funny thing is that the institutions of "higher learning" complain about poorly educated high school students when they are passing their academic failures onto businesses.

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Surak's avatar
Surak
3d

Mentioned in the cross-post to my Substack: "This is an important overview of the war academia is waging against Western civilization, featuring declining standards, DEI, and foreign influence. Especially interesting are the calculus students who cannot do 8th grade mathematics."

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