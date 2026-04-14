The math starts before a single tuition bill arrives. The official “bare bones” figure for raising a child to 18 is $303,418 - and that’s what LendingTree calls the stripped-down baseline: housing, food, healthcare, transportation. No iPhone. No laptop. No sports. No family vacation. Factor in real life and SoFi puts the number closer to $414,000. And that’s before private school. In Manhattan, elite K-12 tuition alone now exceeds $75,000 per year - before a single textbook. Add four years at a private university and you’re well past $800,000 before your kid earns their first dollar. According to Cengage Group’s 2025 Graduate Employability Report, only 30% of 2025 graduates found full-time jobs in their field. Down from 41% in 2024. One in three new graduates is unemployed. You invested nearly a million dollars in a human being. The system gave them debt and a broken promise.

Universities stopped being schools a long time ago. They’re businesses - corrupt ones that have turned preparatory education into a revenue machine while answering to foreign money, not American families. As writer Ian Miller documented using Carnegie Foundation and HERI survey data, far-left faculty went from 27% of all professors in 1969 to over 74% by 2022 - while conservative faculty collapsed to under 11%. Miller explains, the education system didn’t just eliminate conservative thought. It eliminated the middle too. Anyone who doesn’t fully comply with the groupthink isn’t welcome. American universities have become ideological monocultures funded by Arab oil nations and the CCP, tenuring anti-American faculty into permanent, untouchable positions. Tuition has risen 93.2% since 2005. Here’s what families are paying:

Stanford - $96,513/year. Four years: $386,000.

NYU - $92,062/year. Four years: $379,000.

Cornell - crossed $100,000/year. The student newspaper called it “financial gymnastics.”

Carnegie Mellon - $93,614/year. Tuition up nearly 30% in a decade.

MIT - $65,000+ in tuition alone, before housing and mandatory insurance.

USC - most expensive in the top 50. Total costs exceeding $100,000/year.

A computer science department at a tier-1 state university just held what faculty called their ugliest meeting in 47 years. The 2026 placement rate: 11%. Down from 94% in 2022. The career services director quit mid-meeting. One faculty member suggested renaming the department “Applied AI Prompt Engineering” - just to be honest about what jobs exist. Enrollment applications for fall 2027 are up 23%. Nobody told the next wave.

Want to be a doctor? Here’s the math nobody puts in the prospectus.

Four years of college. Then four years of medical school. Then three to seven years of residency - earning roughly $60,000 a year while working 80-hour weeks with debt compounding since day one. By the time you practice independently, you’re in your mid-thirties. Medical school alone costs between $297,000 and $408,000 for four years per the AAMC. 70% of the graduating class of 2025 carried an average debt of $223,130 - up 5% from the prior year. Stack that on undergraduate debt and the average new doctor starts their career owing over $400,000.

That investment used to make sense. Now, with DEI distorting admissions, AI threatening to automate diagnostics, and a debt load rivaling a Manhattan mortgage, the calculus has shifted. The demand side hasn’t gotten simpler - we actually need more doctors than ever. Longer life expectancy, post-COVID chronic illness, the opioid epidemic actively encouraged by a culture that medicalizes everything, and Big Pharma’s incentive to keep patients sick rather than cured means there are more diseases than there are doctors to treat them - and the ones being trained are increasingly shaped by ideology, not science.

The Ideology Running the Curriculum

For years, medical school accreditation standards required DEI to be embedded directly into the curriculum - not as an elective, as a requirement. UCLA’s medical school required first-year students to take “Structural Racism and Health Equity,” including exercises where students divided by race to discuss anti-racist prompts. Sen. John Kennedy introduced the EDUCATE Act to block federal funding to medical schools forcing ideology over science. The accreditation body quietly removed DEI language from its 2027-2028 standards under pressure from the Trump administration and DOJ investigations. But the doctors credentialed under that system are practicing right now and DEI is more robust than ever.

Dr. Lila Abassi, assistant professor of medicine at Mount Sinai, was fired in 2025 after posting “Long Live Hamas & Hezbollah,” calling the IDF a “plague,” and writing in a physicians’ Facebook group under a pseudonym: “Please show me actual rape video” - denying documented October 7 atrocities. A colleague described her as “one of the more outspoken and egregiously antisemitic physicians in the community.” Psychiatric nurse Jennifer Koonings was filmed screaming at Israeli tourists in Times Square. She had traveled to Iran on a propaganda trip, appeared on Iranian state media, and toured Iran’s National Aerospace Park - weeks after the U.S. bombed Iranian nuclear sites. Active medical license throughout. A 2023 investigation found this pattern embedded across American institutions.

These are not outliers. They are products of a system universities built, funded with foreign money, and tenured into permanent authority.

The answer to an ideologically captured educational system is not simply “let AI handle it.” AI might be worse.

Student use of AI for homework rose from 48% to 62% in seven months per RAND. Universities are automating grading. But MIT Sloan’s own faculty flagged that AI grading tools carry embedded biases that penalize students whose work doesn’t fit the model’s training profile. OpenAI has received significant Gulf state sovereign wealth investment. Chinese state-linked entities hold stakes throughout the AI supply chain. This week, ChatGPT users reported Arabic injected mid-response. OpenAI called it a glitch. When AI grades your child’s exam and defines what’s correct, who built the model isn’t paranoia. It’s the only question.

Extend that to your insurance card. UnitedHealthcare deployed an AI model with a documented 90% error rate to override doctors and deny care to elderly patients - banking on the fact that only 0.2% would appeal. A woman this week posted that AI denied her life-saving heart surgery. “I can’t have the surgery I need to literally live,” she wrote. That’s not a malfunction. That’s a business model.

Here’s the contrast. GitLab co-founder Sid Sijbrandij was told in 2024 that his rare spinal bone cancer had exhausted every standard treatment. His team fed 25 terabytes of genomic data into AI, designed custom cell therapy with a programmed logic gate, and achieved full remission for $20 in API costs. The entire medical establishment had nothing. Twenty dollars found the door.

AI didn’t take a propaganda trip to Tehran. It doesn’t post “Long Live Hamas” in medical chat groups. It doesn’t decide which patient deserves care based on religion and race. But the people building it, training it, and deploying it to deny your surgery? That’s a very different story. And you’re paying $800,000 to be inside that story whether you know it or not.

The Model Has to Break

Outcome-linked tuition. Compressed programs. Mandatory AI transparency. These aren’t radical ideas. They’re unacceptable to institutions whose survival depends on one more enrollment cycle of families who haven’t seen the numbers yet. The kids in intro programming right now have no idea what’s coming. The institutions collecting their tuition checks do. And they are saying nothing.

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