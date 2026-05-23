Jeff Bezos just challenged NYC Mayor Zohran Mamdani’s demand for higher taxes on the wealthy to fund schools: “We have a spending problem. And that’s a skills issue. New York City spends… three times more than Miami and Houston. And by the way, New York City doesn’t get better outcomes,” says Bezos.

He’s right. Taxing billionaires more won’t help when pensions and benefits—the largest budget obligation—go to past employees, not classrooms.

In a recent interview, Bezos delivered the diagnosis: “You could double my taxes. Won’t fix schools like this. I promise you.” He’s right. NYC’s public schools aren’t underfunded—they’re drowning in money. $44,000 per student annually, the highest in America. Yet 70% of fourth graders can’t read. More tax revenue won’t fix that. Not without structural change. Pension reform alone won’t either—not if the same people are hiring and spending. Until both happen, money just disappears into the Leftist machine. Education becomes the tool—tugging at heartstrings, justifying endless spending—while the real money funds union infrastructure, activist positions, and political power.

The answer is buried in the budget, and it’s damning.

Follow The Pension Trail

The New York City Department of Education has a budget of $44.6 billion. Here’s how it breaks down: $16.8 billion (38%) goes to K-12 instruction—actual teachers in classrooms. But approximately $8.7 billion (20%) goes directly to pensions for retired employees. Add in fringe benefits—health insurance for retirees, ongoing pension adjustments, healthcare costs for former employees—and you’re looking at roughly $24 billion consumed by retirement obligations.

That’s the largest line item in the entire budget. Bigger than classroom instruction. By far.

Think about what that means: for every dollar NYC spends on schools, more goes to people who no longer work there than goes to teachers currently in classrooms. More goes to retiree healthcare than to textbooks, technology, and school maintenance combined.

Pensions and benefits lock in massive, guaranteed payments to past employees—regardless of whether schools have money for supplies, technology, or teacher raises. Once these promises are made, the city is legally obligated to pay them before anything else. Schools can’t cut retiree benefits to fund classrooms. They have to choose between paying people who left or hiring new teachers.

The result? A system where $24 billion flows to past employees while current teachers earn modest salaries and kids sit in crumbling buildings with outdated materials. It’s not a spending problem—it’s a priority problem. The system has chosen to prioritize people who left over students who are here.

For a system educating 884,400 students with 70% failing to read proficiently, that’s a catastrophic misallocation.

This isn’t a funding crisis. It’s a structure crisis.

The American Federation of Teachers, the union representing most of NYC’s educators, doesn’t hide where its loyalty lies. According to OpenSecrets’ campaign finance data, the AFT directs 99% of its campaign contributions to Democrats. That’s not union representation. That’s a PAC engineered to expand its dues-paying membership and consolidate political control.

The math is brutally simple: pensions eat the budget. Unions fund politicians. Politicians protect pensions. Kids get nothing. It’s a closed loop, and it’s working exactly as intended.

The irony is dark and perfect. Mamdani, the self-described socialist championing workers’ rights, is presiding over a system that extracts resources from the entire state to pad union benefits while the next generation fails basic literacy. He’s not protecting workers—he’s accumulating votes, foot soldiers, and institutional power. He’s protecting a system that sacrifices actual education on the altar of pension obligations.

Enrollment is collapsing. This year alone, 22,000 students left NYC schools—the steepest decline in four years. The system was designed for over 1 million students but now serves only 884,400. Yet spending keeps climbing. Mamdani just cut education by $1.2 billion while simultaneously borrowing $8 billion in emergency state aid. The optics are remarkable: the system is shrinking, outcomes are failing, and the only thing growing is the pension obligation.

Bezos identified the real problem. You could double his taxes. You could triple them. You could pour in unlimited resources. None of it matters because the system isn’t designed to educate—it’s designed to sustain pensions. That’s not a spending problem. That’s a structural corruption problem.

This isn’t mismanagement. It’s not incompetence. It’s corruption and misappropriation of funds dressed up as public service. And the worst part? Nobody in power has an incentive to stop it. The unions fund the politicians. The politicians protect the unions. Meanwhile, a generation of kids graduates unable to read.

Follow the money. It’s not going to kids. It never was.

Follow me on Instagram @jacquelineforNYC for more on NYC education corruption and solutions.