Why do you want to listen to people that got it wrong?

Listen to the people that got it right from the beginning. I am one of those people.

Four years post the tectonic shift that was COVID-19/BLM, some big names have been run over by reality, but they still don’t get it. They’ll likely vote the same way and are ultimately the reason why we’re in this mess. America has been “fundamentally transformed” for the worse.

If you subscribe to SUPERMOMS ACTIVATED…

I’ll give you tips to navigate the new American reality. If you live in an urban core and can’t get out, you need to understand the options. If you live in a functioning city and state, your taxes support the dysfunction of Democrat run cities. In other words, every American taxpayer is on the hook. You deserve what you are funding.

Let’s connect: you can post comments, interact with me, and other subscribers. You can list issues in need of attention and I’ll research and deliver a piece on them once a week. Some content will be free. Videos, interviews, and the comment section will cost $5 a month or $50 a year. For this, you’ll learn things like, which nursery schools don’t have DEI. Which PERVERTED books you need to be aware of because they’re encouraged reading by the teachers unions. Or what Bills DSA representatives passed that might mean you live next door to a serial killer and your landlord was prohibited from doing a background check.

Here’s my exclusive offer. For $2,000, I’ll be your Mama Sherpa for the year (for one child). I’ll look into your child’s school or prospective schools and give you a “woke” report. I’ll provide questions for you to ask when applying in order to gauge how “woke” it is and will send you important information to better educate you on Bi Ed’s landscape. No one else is doing this.

Why am I an expert?

I’m a mom tied to Ground Zero of insanity; Manhattan. I’m entrenched in the Education Complex, connected to myriad mom groups, and politically activated. I write about existing issues and forecast ones on the horizon that pose a threat to children, parents, then business owners, taxpayers, and ultimately, all Americans. What’s happening to the children is going to impact you one way or another; they’re either entering the workforce or going on public assistance.

So grateful to you, 💫