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February 2026

First City in Minnesota Votes NO on Flying Walz’s New Islamic Flag
Champlin Votes 3-2 to Continue Flying the Original Minnesota Flag.
  Jacqueline Toboroff
Dog Sh*t Is a Weapon: How the Mamdani Administration Turned NYC Into a Biohazard to Put You on War Footing
Islamists and communists running New York City deliberately turned it into an uncivilized hellscape — and now they want to take away your dog.
  Jacqueline Toboroff
The Melania Effect
How Fashion’s Red-Green Alliance Snubbed America’s Most Stylish First Lady — Then Handed Her Crown to an Anti-American Activist
  Jacqueline Toboroff
NYC Mayor Mamdani Just Made The Case Against Open Borders—By Invoking Islam’s Hijrah
New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani stood before 400 faith leaders Friday and invoked the Prophet Muhammad’s migration to Medina as justification for…
  Jacqueline Toboroff

January 2026

The $13.6 Trillion Shadow Government: How Non-Profits Erased America
Behind every major policy shift in America stands an invisible empire: the non-profit “charity” complex.
  Jacqueline Toboroff
Mamdani’s Race-Based Economics: “Equity Czar” Afua Atta-Mensah and the Lawsuit Waiting to Happen
Mayor Zohran Mamdani is implementing race-based taxation and racial quotas across NYC government—and every single policy is a constitutional lawsuit…
  Jacqueline Toboroff
The $274 Billion Pension Heist: How Mamdani’s BDS Crusade Will Bankrupt Retirees From NYC to Your Hometown
Zohran Mamdani just sacrificed more than 750,000 New York City workers and retirees’ financial security for his anti-Israel ideology—and progressive…
  Jacqueline Toboroff
Handpicked for Heist? Were Governor Walz and Mayor Mamdani Chosen to Oversee Billions Flowing to Terrorist Groups?
Is New York City Mayor Zohran Mamdani using the exact same fraud playbook as Minnesota Governor Tim Walz?
  Jacqueline Toboroff
Hochul Sells Out Upstate: Entire State Must Fund $4.5 Billion NYC Daycare for Sanctuary City As DSA Seizes Control
Governor Kathy Hochul will force upstate and suburban taxpayers to fund a $4.5 billion universal childcare program exclusively for New York City…
  Jacqueline Toboroff
When Anti-Capitalism Comes With a Luxury Wardrobe
The new First Lady of New York City wore thousands of dollars in designer fashion to her Democratic Socialist husband’s inauguration—proving the…
  Jacqueline Toboroff

December 2025

© 2026 Jacqueline Toboroff · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
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